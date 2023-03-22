First of three rounds of rain over the next seven days

LANSING, Mich. — Rain into Thursday midday with more coming on Saturday. Thursday we could pick up a quarter of an inch with a half inch to three quarters of an inch possible through Saturday.

Tonight expect rain to be on/off in nature with temperatures hovering at about 48-50 degrees. Winds will turn northwest at about 10 mph through the night as well.

Thursday we'll keep the showers around through the morning commute and maybe past lunchtime for a few of us. It'll be a rather gray day yet again. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a northwest wind around 10mph through the afternoon as well.

Friday we'll have mostly cloudy skies with an east wind at 10-20mph through the day. Highs remain in the middle 40s.

Saturday a stronger storm system moves through with heavier rain and much higher wind speeds. At times winds could be sustained over 30mph with gusts over 50mph into the day. A quick burst of snow is likely Saturday evening on the backside of the storm with less than one inch of accumulation possible.

