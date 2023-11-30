First of many storm systems arrives Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Our first storm system of many moves in Friday. We'll experience some slushy snow accumulations around Lansing with nothing but a cold rain to the south near Jackson and Hillsdale.

Tonight: Rain arrives. Low 34.

Friday: Snow along and north of I-69 and M-50. Rain south. High 37.

Saturday: Morning rain/snow mix then cloudy. High 37.

Sunday: Rain / snow mix. High 36.

Monday: Cloudy. High 37.

Tuesday: Rain / snow mix. High 36.

