First major cold front of the season set to plunge temperatures more than 30 degrees

LANSING, Mich. — Our first powerful fall cold front of the season is ready to blast through Michigan. Temperatures will go from the 80s into the lower 40s and even some upper 30s in less than two days!

Tonight we'll have seasonable temperatures in the lower 50s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be variable at about 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will be another warm one! Highs top out right at 80 degrees. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds with some thunderstorms possible after sunset. Winds will be southwest around 10mph.

Wednesday is the last day of summer and boy is it going out with a bang. Our cold front comes through in the late afternoon with some storm chances. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s then plunge 20 degrees in the matter of a few hours. Winds will gust over 30mph as well.

Thursday morning we'll start out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a high struggling to hit 60 in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and winds gusting over 35mph out of the northwest.

Friday morning there could be some upper 30s on the map to start the day! Sunshine will guide us back up into the middle 60s for highs by the afternoon.

