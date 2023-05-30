Fire danger increases over a hot and dry Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures continue to increase with no rain in sight for the next 7-10 days across Michigan. The fire danger is now in the highest category and will remain there for quite some time. Be safe.

Tonight: Clear. Low 62.

Wednesday: Slight chance of a pop up small shower, otherwise, mostly sunny. High 89.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 91.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 92.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 91.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 87.

