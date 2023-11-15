Final warm day of the season Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures soar into the middle 60s Thursday. As our average high is only in the 40s this time of the year, it is likely this could be our final day this warm until the spring season. Enjoy!

Tonight: Clear. Low 39.

Thursday: Breezy with sunshine and a few clouds. High 62. Winds SW 10-20mph.

Friday: Morning showers giving way to sunshine in the afternoon. Morning temps will be in the 50s with afternoon temps in the 40s. Expect 30s for Silver Bells in the evening.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 46.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 44.

