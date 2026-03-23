LANSING, Mich. — Following Sunday's showers and passing cold front, we are starting the brand new week with cooler conditions and a few flurries. Temperatures Monday morning hover around freezing with feels like temperatures down in the mid to lower 20's. Make sure to have the winter jacket ready when heading out the door.

Any snow we see should remain light with no impacts to travel expected today. Flurries should come to an end by the time we reach the mid afternoon hours as surface high pressure builds into the state and allows for clear skies and calming winds.

Fox 47 News Surface high pressure builds into the state Monday evening clearing our skies overnight and allowing winds to shift out of the south

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Few flurries possible across Mid-Michigan Monday as temps warm through the week

High temperatures today will warm into the upper 30's which is below average for this time of year. Winds will continue out of the north today ahead of the area of surface high pressure. Once we reach the overnight period, surface high pressure will weaken our winds and clear our skies.

Fox 47 News Temperatures start out cool this week with highs in the upper 30's late Monday afternoon

Even though winds will weaken beginning this evening, we will still observe breezy conditions today with gusts out of the north making us feel chilly with gusts from 20-25 mph and some isolated gusts up to 30 mph possible. Feels like temperatures could drop below freezing during the daytime hours so keep that jacket nearby.

Fox 47 News Wind gusts up to 25 mph today across much of our neighborhoods keeping feels like temperatures at or below freezing

Tuesday brings partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming as high pressure begins to track east. On the back end, winds will shift out of the south, aiding in this warm up. We could see high temperatures back in the upper 40's Tuesday and into the upper 50's on Wednesday.

We could see a few showers Wednesday in the form of rain with no major impacts expected during the afternoon and evening hours. This is all ahead of a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday as our next system moves through. At the moment, no severe impacts are expected, but we will continue to monitor closely.

Fox 47 News Thursday brings chances for showers and storms to our neighborhoods with well above average temperatures

Following Thursday's system, temperatures will drop back into the 40's with overnight lows dipping below freezing allowing for cooler starts to the day where a heavier jacket might still be necessary. We will start to warm again heading into the latter part of the weekend with highs temps in the mid 50's and opportunity for more sunshine.

Fox 47 News No major impacts with any flurries we see today across Mid-Michigan with gradually warming temperatures and chances for showers and t-storms Thursday

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