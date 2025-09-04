LANSING, Mich. — Yesterday's showers brought quite a bit of rainfall to neighborhoods across Clinton County. This area has been under an abnormally dry state from the U.S. Drought Monitor. More showers are possible as we close our work week Friday.

Daytime highs today will feel a lot more like fall now that the cold front has advanced through our neighborhoods. Highs will only range in the mid 60's with overnight lows in the upper 40's. We will continue to see these below average temperatures through the remainder of the 7-Day forecast.

Fox 47 News High temps only reach the mid 60's today allowing for a fall like end of the week

Feeling like Fall across Mid-Michigan with strong winds expected to close out the work week

A fast moving area of low pressure will advance through the state of Michigan Friday. This low will track a bit further north of our neighborhoods and could bring some tame rain showers to the morning hours Friday. These showers are focused a bit more to our northern neighborhoods of Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties. Make sure to have the umbrella handy when heading out the door Friday.

Fox 47 News As low pressure system advances through the state Friday, we could see some tame showers in the morning hours

The main impact from Friday's system will be winds. Wind direction will shift out of the southwest with the possibility to see stronger gusts off the lake reach a bit more inland. We could have an isolated gust across our neighborhoods ranging from 40-45mph. Breezy conditions will be expected throughout the entire daytime period. Make sure to bring in any light, loose object left out on patios, porches, or lawns.

Fox 47 News Strong wind gusts could make its way inland Friday possibly exceeding 40 mph

Following tomorrow's shower chance, we will not be expecting anymore rounds of uniform precipitation as high pressure at the surface begins to build in and influence more tame weather conditions through mid week next week.

Fox 47 News A secondary low pressure system brings more showers and breezy conditions to close the weekend, followed by dry conditions as high pressure at the surface builds into the region

