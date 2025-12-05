LANSING, Mich. — We are waking up chilly with temperatures in the single digits across almost all of our neighborhoods and feels like temperatures below zero across nearly all our neighborhoods as well.

Daytime highs will warm into the mid 20's today which is a bit warmer than what we saw yesterday afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Feels like temperatures will remain in the mid to lower teens.

Fox 47 News Wind chills remain in the mid to lower teens through the afternoon as cloud cover increases

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Feeling below zero Friday morning across Mid-Michigan with snow returning for the weekend

Cloud cover increases today ahead of a clipper system that could bring a few snow showers and some possible freezing drizzle to our neighborhoods Saturday morning. This system is lacking moisture so widespread snow is not expected. Accumulations should stay below an inch as we dry up and see partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon.

Make sure to leave some extra time Saturday morning to get to your destination as slick spots on roadways are possible.

Fox 47 News Snow begins in our northern neighborhoods Sunday morning with accumulations around an inch

Fox 47 News Snow showers track south throughout the morning hours Sunday with accums around an inch

We'll have better chances for accumulating snowfall by the time we reach midweek next week with posible mixing and rainfall along with snow on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below average with lows to start the week Monday morning back in the single digits.

Fox 47 News Snowfall returns to our neighborhoods this weekend with cooling temps to start the week and better chances for accumulating snowfall midweek next week

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.