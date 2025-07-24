Extreme heat and potential severe storms expected across Mid-Michigan Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Extreme heat arrives in our neighborhoods today with high temps expected to reach the mid 90's. We are starting Thursday morning with dry, clear, conditions. Temps this morning are already into the 70's and will continue to warm as we progress through the day with uncomfortable conditions favored.

Cloud cover will begin to move in this afternoon as the cold front inches closer to our neighborhoods driving showers and storms Thursday evening.

Fox 47 News Clouds will begin to move in this afternoon with showers and storms focused in on Thursday evening

A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 AM Thursday morning across all of our neighborhoods. This advisory will expire at 8 PM this evening.

WSYM Heat Advisory in effect from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM Thursday.

You will want to limit time outside today, especially in the afternoon hours during peak heating, as heat index values could reach the triple digits with dew points into the 70's allowing for humid conditions.

Heat index values tell us how our bodies react to heat by factoring both air temperatures as well as humidity. These values can typically range 10-15 degrees above the forecast air temperatures.

Fox 47 News Make sure to limit time outdoors today with heat index values possibly reaching the triple digits

Once we reach the afternoon hours, showers and storms will begin as the cold front begins to advance through the state. The Storm Prediction Center has continued the Marginal risk for severe storms for Thursday late afternoon and into the evening hours. Main impacts today include damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates which could lead to some localized flooding.

Fox 47 News Impacts we could see Thursday evening include damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates

Timing of showers today starts as early as 2 PM with a pop up shower possible. The brunt of showers and storms arrives in the evening hours at 6 PM and lasts through past midnight. A few showers are possible waking up Friday morning with no severe impacts expected.

Fox 47 News We could see showers and storms begin as early as 3 PM in our neighborhoods with the brunt of precipitation arriving at 7 PM and lasting into the evening hours

Temps will cool into the mid 80's for Friday and Saturday. However, we will hold onto moisture in our atmosphere. This means humid conditions will continue into the weekend and even into early next week. Storm chances continue this weekend with scattered storms possible on Saturday and Monday.

Fox 47 News We hold onto moisture allowing for humid conditions into early next week with renewed thunderstorm chances through Tuesday

