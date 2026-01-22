LANSING, Mich. — The Extreme Cold Watch has been upgraded Thursday morning to an Cold Weather Advisory issued across all of our neighborhoods. This advisory will go into effect later tonight at 1 AM. Arctic air is expected to return to Michigan bringing dangerous cold to our neighborhoods heading into the weekend which could lead to frostbite if not following the right precautions.

Fox 47 News Cold Weather Advisory issued across all of our neighborhoods going into effect Thursday night

Extreme cold returns tonight across Mid-Michigan as snowfall continues Thursday

This Cold Weather Advisory is expected to expire at 10 AM on Saturday. We will still be tracking dangerous cold during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday as these overnight periods will see air temperatures below zero and feels like temperatures possibly as cold as 25 below zero.

Any wind chill at or cooler than 20 below allows for frostbite, potentially after 30 minutes if outside and skin is left exposed. Body parts such as fingers, toes, chin, cheeks, and ears are most likely to be impacted by the extreme cold. Make sure to cover as much skin if needing to head out the door during this extreme cold.

Fox 47 News Wind Chills could drop 20 to 25 below overnight tonight as frostbite becomes a concern during the Friday morning hours

During the daytime hours, temperatures will fall into the upper teens where salting roadways will become less effective against the snow which has fallen. Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph will aid in dropping feels like temperatures into the single digits for daytime hours today with winds also blowing snow around which could lead to slick spots on roadways for the rest of the day today.

Fox 47 News Winds could exceed 40 mph today which will help drop our feels like temperatures as well as bring travel hazards such as blowing snow

Scattered snowfall continues now that a cold front has advanced through our neighborhoods this morning. Untreated roadways are being impacted by light accumulations with slick spots possible for the remainder of the day today. Additional scattered snow showers could last through the overnight hours as another cold front advances through the state bringing the dangerous cold back to our neighborhoods. 1-2" of snow is possible through the rest of the day today. We will take a break and dry up Friday and Saturday.

Fox 47 News Scattered snow continues across our neighborhoods today into this evening with light additional accumulations possible

Air temperatures will only reach the single digits Friday and Saturday which nears record cold for lowest max temperatures for those given days. We do have a chance to break these records in Lansing and will continue to monitor closely. Limit time outside during these dangerously cold days.

Snowfall returns Sunday which could bring more accumulations and impacts to travel as snow continues through the first half of next week.

Fox 47 News Temperatures cool below 20 F today as snowfall continues with dangerous cold returning during the overnight hours and lasting through the start of the weekend

