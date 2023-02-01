Extreme cold arrives Thursday evening

LANSING, Mich. — Expect a cold snap to move in Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall to around zero with a wind chill near 20 below at times. We'll warm for the weekend.

Tonight, lows stay rather mild compared to the past few night only falling into the upper 10s. This is due to a southwest wind sustained around 10 mph under clear skies.

Thursday starts with sunshine and gusty winds. At times those gusts will be near 30 mph. Highs warm to 30 degrees but the wind chill could be in the upper 10s through the day. Expect clouds to move in through the afternoon with some pockets of heavy snow by the evening. Those snow showers will be along our arctic cold front as it blasts on through. Snow will be minimal, but could be just enough during the evening commute to cause some issues.

Cold air will spill in and be just below zero by Friday morning with wind chills about -15 to -20. Salt treatments will not work so be careful on the roads.

Friday will be miserable with highs struggling to reach 10 degrees and a wind chill of about -10 right through the day. Winds increase Saturday morning with lows around zero. This will take the wind chill down to about -20 once more before warming by Saturday afternoon.

