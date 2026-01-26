Extreme cold and snow expected as we start a brand new week across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Following a week of impactful winter weather across Mid-Michigan, we are starting a new week with a Cold Weather Advisory issued across all of our neighborhoods. This advisory goes into effect this evening at 7 PM Monday and lasts through 9 AM Tuesday. We could see wind chills drop to 20 below zero which brings concerns for frostbite.

Extreme cold and more snowfall to start the week across Mid-Michigan

We are tracking light snow in our northern neighborhoods Monday morning bringing a dusting of snow to our roadways. Make sure to leave a few extra minutes to get to your destination this morning as snowfall returns later tonight.

A shortwave brings snowfall back to our neighborhoods as early as midnight tonight. Snowfall will continue through these overnight hours ahead of a passing cold front. Winds will pick up with gusts nearing 40 mph. This will aid in dropping wind chills close to 20 below zero.

However, during these overnight hours, temperatures will gradually warm ahead of the cold front which will pass through during those wake up times from 6 AM to 9 AM Tuesday morning. We have a better chance of seeing wind chills when we wake up Tuesday ranging from -15 to -20 degrees. Make sure to keep as much of your skin covered Tuesday morning if heading out the door and limit time outside as we could still see frostbite concerns if we are able to cool to 20 below.

In terms of snowfall accumulations, we are staying light with a trace up to 2 inches max through Wednesday morning. With temperatures still below 20 degrees throughout the 7-Day forecast, salt will remain ineffective against the snowy roads. Slick spots will remain possible.

Chances for snow are renewed Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions prevailing for the weekend with some opportunities to see some sunshine. Temperatures will warm, but will remain below 20 degrees.

