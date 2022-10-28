Excellent Saturday weather in mid-Michigan with a Halloween rain chance coming after

LANSING, Mich. — Sunshine and nice temperatures will be sure to put a smile on your face this weekend. But, soggy weather on Halloween might not. We'll track the rain very closely!

Tonight we'll be nice and cold again with lows in the middle 30s by Saturday morning. Skies will be clear with calm winds across the area.

Saturday we'll have tons of sunshine! Temperatures rebound nicely in the 60s for the afternoon. Winds will remain light at 5mph out of the southeast. This is excellent weather for a trip to the pumpkin patch, trunk-or-treating, or and trick-or-treat events going on! Once the sun sets around 6:30 p.m. expect a rapid drop in our temperatures into the 40s. Sweatshirts or jackets will be needed for anyone out after sunset.

Sunday we'll have clouds building in through the day. Rain holds off until around 6pm for many of us. Highs will once more in the 60s.

Sadly, rain chances will last overnight Sunday into Monday. There is a small chance we could see some clearing for the evening, but the best chances of that will be for Lansing, not Jackson.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook