Excellent fall weather continues until Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Sunshine and highs near 60 will be commonplace this week. Then, the bottom drops out just as we want the nice weather to continue for the Silver Bells Parade. No need to panic though.

Tonight: Clear. Low 32.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Windy. High 60. Winds southwest 10-25mph.

Friday: Morning showers giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall from the 50s in the 30s by the evening. Winds will gust over 30mph in the morning calming to 10mph later in the day.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook