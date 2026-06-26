LANSING, Mich. — The slow moving cold front allowed temperatures to warm near normal Thursday across Mid-Michigan with highs in the upper 70's. Now that the cold front has advanced through the area, drier and cooler air will be the focus of today's forecast. Highs are expected to stay cooler than average in the mid 70's. Cloud cover will stick around, but today and into this weekend remains the best days to do outdoor activities ahead of next week's extreme heat.

Fox 47 News Do your outdoor activities this weekend while temperatures remain comfortable with highs in the mid 70's expected today

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Entering the weekend with gradually warming temperatures across Mid-Michigan

Winds will stay weak throughout the day today as cloud cover sticks around. We are watching a system south of the state tracking east through southern Ohio and Indiana that could push some tame showers into far south Michigan beginning late Friday evening and taking us into the overnight hours. No major impacts are expected, but these showers could linger into Saturday morning. Areas to potentially see rain include Jackson and Hillsdale counties.

Fox 47 News Showers for far southern Michigan tonight shouldn't pack too much of a punch with a chance to see them linger into Saturday morning

Saturday and Sunday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures gradually warming into the mid 80's by Sunday. Once we reach a brand new week, extreme heat arrives across the state. Major to Extreme heat risk is expected with air temperatures in the 90's and heat index values into the triple digits. Expect to limit time outside next week and have a way to stay cool as uncomfortable heat should last through the entire work week. We could potentially see a cool down by July 4th, but we will continue to monitor closely.

Fox 47 News Heat index values could potentially reach the triple digits next week allowing for uncomfortable conditions

We will also track chances for thunderstorms next week, primarily Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday as we tap into ample moisture with this heat. Enjoy the cooler temperatures today and make sure to get outside while you can.

Fox 47 News A few showers remain possible for southern Michigan late Friday into Saturday morning possible with dry conditions remaining for rest of weekend. Extreme heat returns for the majority of next week so plan to limit time outside.

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