Showers and storms today, followed by a chilly Easter for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Showers and storms will continue through much of today. A low chance for isolated severe storms is in place this afternoon, mainly south and east of Jackson. A storm or two could produce damaging winds or hail, with all of the wet weather wrapping up by 8:00 PM. Make sure to grab an umbrella if you have plans to be out today, and stay weather aware!

WSYM Rainfall Forecast, ending 9:00 PM Saturday

Total rainfall amounts from 1-2" are expected by this evening, with locally higher amounts possible. Stay alert for localized flooding in your travels today.

Once this system advances through our neighborhoods, winds will shift out of the northwest. This will cool our temperatures with strong winds with gusts up to 35 mph and isolated gusts up to 40 mph for Easter Sunday. Temperatures during the morning hours will hover around freezing with feels like temperatures below freezing.

There still remains an isolated chance for a flurry with no major winter impacts expected during the Sunday morning hours. Highs only reach the mid 40's with feels like temperatures into the 30's. Make sure to bundle up when heading out the door on Easter as road conditions shouldn't see too many issues.

WSYM Easter Forecast

We still have chances to see some rain and snow to start the new week on Monday as temperatures continue to cool. However a warm up is on the way by midweek with temperatures warming back to the 60's by Thursday with chances for showers.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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