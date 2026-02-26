LANSING, Mich. — We are waking up Thursday morning across our neighborhoods with influence from surface high pressure aiding in clear skies and calm winds. This means that it is also a chilly start outside with temperatures in the teens and brodering on single digits in some neighborhoods. Make sure to grab that jacket when heading out the door today. Thankfully, warming temperatures are in the forecast.

We will warm to the mid 30's today across our neighborhoods with weak winds compared to the past couple of days and some passing clouds in the afternoon hours. A shortwave advancing through the region will drive precipitation which will remain further north of our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Temperatures warm to the mid 30's today with opportunity for sunshine

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Ending the week with mild temperatures and sunshine across Mid-Michigan

During the overnight period, skies will clear with warming temperatures as winds turn out of the southwest on the back end of surface high pressure. Partly cloudy skies will continue Friday with opportunity for sunshine with winds picking up. Gusts could reach 30 mph during the afternoon and evening hours Friday as a cold frontal passage advances through. We will stay dry, however, as this front moves through due to the lack of moisture. Temperatures Friday will warm into the lower 50's which is well above average for this time of year.

Fox 47 News Winds could gust up to 30mph Friday as temperatures soar into the lower 50's

After the cold front advances through, temperatures will fall throughout the day Saturday with highs in the upper 20's by the time we reach Sunday. Saturday evening brings a round of snow showers across our neighborhoods with 1-2" of snow accumulations possible. This could bring some disruption if out on the roads Saturday night so make sure to stay weather aware. We dry up heading into a new week.

Fox 47 News Snowfall arrives Saturday evening with light accumulations possible

The new week brings warming temperatures back into the 40's for Tuesday and Wednesday with a small chance to see some snow move through our most southern neighborhoods like Hillsdale Monday morning. We could still see some changes to the track of this snow. Our next best chance for precipitation comes Tuesday with rain and snow possible with even the small chance for some wintry mix. We will be watching closely as temperatures are expected to stay mild with possibly some more wet conditions ahead.

Fox 47 News opportunity for sunshine as our temps warm heading into the end of the work week as snow returns to our neighborhoods Saturday evening with another rise in temps gradually into next week

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.