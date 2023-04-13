End of the April heatwave approaches Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures flirt with records until the weekend, then they plummet some 30 to 40 degrees by the start of the next work week. Expect some rain mixed with snow to move into the state of Michigan.

Tonight: Clear. Low 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 81.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of a pop-up evening shower. High 80.

Sunday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 75.

Monday: Windy with a rain / snow mix. High 40. Winds gusting over 40 mph.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook