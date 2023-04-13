Watch Now
End of the April heatwave approaches Michigan

Temperatures flirt with records until the weekend, then they plummet
Posted at 5:06 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 17:06:34-04

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures flirt with records until the weekend, then they plummet some 30 to 40 degrees by the start of the next work week. Expect some rain mixed with snow to move into the state of Michigan.

Tonight: Clear. Low 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 81.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of a pop-up evening shower. High 80.

Sunday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 75.

Monday: Windy with a rain / snow mix. High 40. Winds gusting over 40 mph.

