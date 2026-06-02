LANSING, Mich. — We have another great day to get outdoors with highs in the mid to upper 70's and plenty of sunshine. We should see more sunshine compared to Monday with winds possibly gusting up to 20 mph today. These present winds paired with dry conditions create a favorable setup for elevated fire danger. Watch out for local burn bans and stay extremely careful if planning to burn today or even use the grill.

Fox 47 News High temperatures across the state continue to range in the mid to upper 70's with warmer temps on the way

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Elevated fire danger continues across Mid-Michigan due to continued dry conditions

The omega block pattern that brought lots of sunshine to the area for the past few days will begin to break down midweek. We can still expect lots of sunshine through Thursday as temperatures gradually warm. Highs will warm into the 80's and stay in the 80's through the rest of the 7-Day period. We will stay comfortable Wednesday as Thursday brings moisture back into the area. We will become uncomfortable with dew points in the 60's.

Fox 47 News A few more days of comfortable conditions before moisture returns to Mid-Michigan

Overnight lows will warm into the 60's late this week due to this moisture return and continued winds out of the south. The AC will most likely be needed. as we head into the latter half of the week. We can still expect two more nights beginning tonight where the AC might not be needed.

Fox 47 News Omega block pattern breaks down late this week and allows moisture to return to Michigan creating humid/uncomfortable conditions

Precipitation chances arrive Friday with tame showers possible, primarily during the PM hours. Saturday brings the best chance for thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures continue in the 80's with renewed thunderstorm potential Sunday and a few showers possible heading into a new week Monday. Most of our rainfall will be seen Saturday in areas that see thunderstorm development.

Fox 47 News Saturday brings the best chance for thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan with elevated humidity

Enjoy the sunshine and great outdoor conditions while they last today and tomorrow as humidity will make being outside for prolonged periods of time a bit more uncomfortable. Winds will become weak Wednesday allowing for another great day.

Fox 47 News A stretch of 80 degree weather is expected beginning Wednesday with returning showers and storms beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend with overnight lows becoming uncomfy

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