LANSING, Mich. — The secondary cold front that drove thunderstorms through our neighborhoods on Monday has now advanced through the area allowing for northwesterly winds Tuesday morning. We will see our high temperatures today a bit below average in the lower 70's.

Drying up with hazy skies and breezy conditions in Mid-Michigan today

We are looking to stay dry today in our neighborhoods with our main impacts including wildfire smoke and winds.

Fox 47 News Higher concentrations of upper level smoke to bring hazy skies Tuesday

Upper level smoke from Canadian wildfires will return following a break from Monday's showers and storms. Higher concentrations will arrive in our neighborhoods this afternoon which will allow for hazy skies, similar to what we saw last week.

Near surface smoke is also on the move, heading towards our neighborhoods. However, air quality at the surface has improved. Monday saw Moderate air quality across our neighborhoods with that trend expecting to continue today. We will continue to monitor closely to see whether any upper level smoke is able to mix to the surface.

Fox 47 News Breezy conditions today with gusts up to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon

Winds will also pick up as we head into the afternoon hours with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph. Make sure to bring in any light/loose objects from outdoors and bring them inside for the afternoon and for tomorrow as well as winds will continue to stay breezy tomorrow as well.

Wednesday brings more than just high winds as we can expect an abundance of sunshine which could increase levels of ozone that could impact our air quality along with Canadian wildfire smoke. High temps tomorrow will warm into the lower 80's.

Fox 47 News Higher rainfall amounts possible to end our week

Starting Thursday, a stalled frontal boundary will allow for shower and storm chances that could last through the weekend. At the moment, we are not expecting any severe weather, but we could see some heavier rainfall during this time period with temperatures cooling in the mid to lower 70's.

With present moisture, we could also feel a bit muggy during this time. We will continue to watch this system closely as shower and storm potential are dependent on where that frontal boundary stalls out.

Fox 47 News Dry for the midweek with showers and storms returning to end the week

