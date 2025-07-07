LANSING, Mich. — A cold front advance through our neighborhoods overnight Sunday into Monday driving showers and storms Sunday evening. We will be starting our work week off with cloudy skies as we continue to track the exiting cold front.

We could see a few light showers in areas south of I-94 during these morning hours. However, we will see clouds gradually clear as we progress through the afternoon hours. Any showers we do see development will bring very little impact.

Fox 47 News We could see some light rain south of I-94 during the morning hours with cloudy skies across our neighborhoods

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Drying up with cooler temps to start the week in Mid-Michigan

High temperatures today will remain below average for this time of year with highs only reaching the upper 70's across our neighborhoods. Dew points will fall into the mid to lower 60's. This will allow for a bit more comfortable conditions outside than what we observed over the holiday weekend.

Fox 47 News Seasonably below average temps to start the work week in our neighborhoods

By the time we reach the 6 PM hour Monday night, we will see clearing skies across all of our neighborhoods. This is due to the cold front advancing out of the region and high pressure building into our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Influence of surface high pressure allows for clearing skies as we progress through the day Monday

This trend won't last long as a few mid level disturbances will allow for warm moist air to return to our neighborhoods as well as an area of low pressure tracking northeast towards our neighborhoods. Cloud cover will increase gain Tuesday afternoon with showers and storms developing past midnight Tuesday night.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms return to our neighborhoods overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning

At the moment, we are not tracking any severe impacts as these storms advance throug. These showers and storms are expected to last throughout the morning and day on Wednesday as the passing cold front clips our most southern neighborhoods.

This will begin a pattern of shower and storm chances through the rest of the work week and into the weekend as well. High temperatures beginning tomorrow will return to normal in the mid to lower 80's. Overnight lows will also warm into the mid to upper 60's as we will also see dew points rise again once showers return to our neighborhoods. We can expect more humid conditions because of this.

Fox 47 News A few days of dry conditions ahead of more showers and storms arriving as early as overnight Tuesday

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook