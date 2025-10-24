Drying up to end the week with chilly conditions continuing into the weekend in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — As low pressure tracks out of the way of Michigan, the lake effect rain patter we've seen for the past couple of days will come to an end as high pressure starts to build in. High temperatures today continue in the upper 40's/lower 50's with cloud cover sticking around.

Fox 47 News High temperatures similar to Thursday in the lower 50's/upper 40's with cloud cover continuing

Variably cloudy skies are favored as the lake effect setup comes to an end. We could still see a stray light shower as this pattern comes to an end Friday afternoon. However, once we reach the evening and overnight hours, we will start to see some of our skies clear allowing for a more partly cloudy setup for Saturday and Sunday.

Fox 47 News Cloud cover continues through the daytime hours with a stray light rain shower possible

These dry conditions will be favored for those attending rivalry night at Spartan Stadium as the Michigan State Spartans take on the University of Michigan Wolverines. Kickoff at 7:30 PM will be a bit chilly as temps drop into the 40's. Winds will stay calm as they continue to shift out of the east. Conditions will remain dry through the match up with partly cloudy skies. Make sure to bundle up when heading out to East Lansing.

Fox 47 News Temps drop into the 40's for kickoff as the Spartans take on the Wolverines

As showers come to an end, we've seen a decent chunk of rainfall from the past weekend and from this lake effect rain across much of southern lower Michigan. An update to the U.S. Drought monitor brings the removal of Moderate Drought status in Lansing. Lansing and other areas along the I-96 corridor saw over 2.5" of rain over this past weekend. This rainfall brought much needed relief from the dry conditions.

However, Moderate Drought persists throughout our southern neighborhoods including all of Jackson and Hillsdale counties. This comes as the local growing season comes to an end now that temperatures have dropped into the 30's during the overnight hours and we are past our average first freeze.

Fox 47 News Areas of drought persist in southern neighborhoods including Jackson and Hillsdale as local growing season comes to an end

Our next best chance to see showers return to our neighborhoods comes during the middle of next week. High temperatures will continue in the mid 50's throughout the 7-Day with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30's.

Fox 47 News Drying up for the weekend with chilly overnight lows continuing through next week

