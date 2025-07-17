LANSING, Mich. — Showers and storms from Thursday dropped heavy rainfall mainly focused in the northern portion of the lower peninsula. Larger rainfall totals in our neighborhoods were located in Ionia County and southern portions of Jackson County. No major impacts from yesterday's storms will impact the morning commute today.

As the cold front advances through this morning, wind gusts have exceeded 30 mph across all of our neighborhoods. Once this frontal passage moves further east, winds will calm down with gusts this afternoon ranging from 15 to 20 mph.

High temps today will only reach the mid to upper 70's with mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning and early afternoon and the possibility to see some breaking in the cloud cover in the mid afternoon hours.

Drying up in Mid-Michigan with more comfortable outdoor conditions to end the work week

Dew points will gradually fall for the rest of the work week allowing for more comfortable conditions when stepping out the door. This afternoon, dew points will range in the lower 60's. Friday will see dew points into the mid to upper 50's.

Fox 47 News Dew points drop into the lower 60's today allowing for more comfortable conditions outdoors

Humidity will return to our neighborhoods as we track returning scattered thunderstorms Saturday. These storms are looking develop in the afternoon hours and last through the evening hours with no severe impacts expected at the moment. We will watch closely as we could see heavier rainfall rates with this next round.

Fox 47 News Scattered thunderstorms return to our neighborhoods this Saturday

Temperatures will warm back into the lower 80's this weekend where we will see a chance for remnant isolated showers and storms on Sunday. We are looking to start a new week dry with more shower and storm potential beginning Tuesday.

Fox 47 News Following morning showers, we will dry up in our neighborhoods with more comfortable conditions to end the work week

