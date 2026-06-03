LANSING, Mich. — We have a better chance of reaching at least 80 degrees as a high temperature Wednesday across Mid-Michigan. Plenty of sunshine remains in the forecast today allowing for no major impacts when it comes to travel or outdoor plans. Winds will remain weak today.

Fox 47 News Temperatures warm into the lower 80's today across Mid-Michigan with lots of sunshine

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Dry today with showers & storms returning to Mid-Michigan to end the week

We will continue with more clear skies in the overnight hours as temperatures warm a bit into the mid 50's overnight. We will see more uncomfortable overnight lows as we head into Thursday night and through early next week with lows in the 60's. Winds out of the southwest allows for these warming temperatures as well as returning moisture which will make conditions a bit muggy outdoors beginning Thursday during the day and continuing Friday and Saturday as precipitation returns to the area.

Fox 47 News As moisture returns to Mid-Michigan, we will be feeling a bit stickier outdoors

We are primarily tracking showers and storms during the evening hours for mainly our northern areas of Ingham, Clinton, and Eaton counties. Storms will remain scattered Friday evening with severe impacts tracking a bit further northwest of our area. We will keep monitoring for any changes to severe weather chances.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms return Friday across the state with warm temperatures continuing into the new week

Fox 47 News Potential severe impacts Friday evening track a bit further northwest of our area

During the overnight hours Friday into Saturday, we will be tracking more widespread showers across the area with better chances for isolated severe storms Saturday. Make sure to pack the umbrella Friday and Saturday as the cold front advancing through will clear Michigan by Sunday allowing for a dry end to the weekend with warm temperatures in the 80's continuing into the new week.

Fox 47 News Sunshine continues through Thursday with returning showers and storms to enter the weekend with warm temperature taking us into a new week

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