LANSING, Mich. — Lansing was just shy of meeting 80 degrees as a high on Sunday. However, this week will see summer heat return to our neighborhoods.

Dry start to the week with severe storms possible midweek

To start the week, we will see daytime highs warm into the mid 80's. We will be staying dry with partly cloudy skies. We will continue to warm as we progress into Tuesday with highs in the upper 80's. This is all ahead of an area of low pressure that will drive our next chances for showers and storms.

Fox 47 News Multiple areas of low pressure drive our shower and storm chances this week

As this first area of low pressure tracks northeast, a cold front will sag south into our neighborhoods during the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday. We could see some tame rain showers early Tuesday afternoon followed by thunderstorm development in the late evening hours around 10 PM. These storms are expected to stay non-severe at the moment as the cold front stalls over our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Tuesday Evening Thunderstorms as Cold Front Approaches our Neighborhoods

These showers will wrap up as we enter the morning hours of Wednesday. However, a second area of low pressure also tracking northeast will make its way through our neighborhoods during the day on Wednesday bringing renewed storm potential during the afternoon and evening hours.

Fox 47 News All severe impacts possible on Wednesday PM

Severe storms are possible Wednesday evening with the Storm Prediction Center issuing a Slight Risk across all of our neighborhoods for scattered severe storms. We could see all severe impacts including damaging winds, hail, flooding, and an isolated tornado. We could still see some changes to the evolution of this system and will continue to monitor it closely as we progress through the week.

Make sure that you are prepared for if and when and severe weather strikes in your neighborhood.

Fox 47 News Wednesday PM Showers and Possible Severe Storms

Thursday brings cooler temperatures back into the upper 70's followed by renewed shower and storm chances as we enter the incoming weekend. Temperatures into the weekend will warm into the upper 80's/lower 90's with overnight lows possibly in the 70's.

Fox 47 News Multiple rounds of showers and storms this week

