Dry cold front brings cooler temperatures mid-week

LANSING, Mich. — A back door cold front will drop temperatures from Tuesday into Wednesday. Unfortunately there will be little to no rain as this comes through. Expect lots of dry weather and sunshine until Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 46.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 78.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 70.

Friday: Chance showers and storms. High 77.

Saturday: Clearing skies. High 69.

