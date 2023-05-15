Watch Now
Dry cold front brings cooler temperatures mid-week

A back door cold front will drop temperatures from Tuesday into Wednesday
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 18:16:04-04

LANSING, Mich. — A back door cold front will drop temperatures from Tuesday into Wednesday. Unfortunately there will be little to no rain as this comes through. Expect lots of dry weather and sunshine until Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 46.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 78.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 70.

Friday: Chance showers and storms. High 77.

Saturday: Clearing skies. High 69.

