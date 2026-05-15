LANSING, Mich. — Thursday, high temperatures across our neighborhoods were able to warm into the mid to upper 60's. Friday brings similar temperature trends in the upper 60's this afternoon with some possibility depending on afternoon sunshine to reach the lower 70's.

As high pressure at the surface exits this morning, cloudy skies and decaying showers roll through the state of Michigan. We could see a few sprinkles and a possible isolated shower through 10 AM Friday morning as these showers interact with drier air. We should see more sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours with partly cloudy skies.

Fox 47 News Temperatures continue to warm Friday across our neighborhoods with highs in the upper 60's and possibly reaching the lower 70's depending on afternoon sunshine

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Drawing summer warmth with returning thunderstorms this weekend across Mid-Michigan

Overnight, a weak trough advancing through Wisconsin will bring showers and some possible weak storms into our neighborhoods. We could see these showers make landfall in Michigan anytime after midnight and possibly last through as early as 6 AM. No severe impacts are expected, but it may be a wet start to Saturday with more sunshine expected by 8 AM.

Fox 47 News Showers and possible weak storms move across our neighborhoods overnight Friday into Saturday morning with no major impacts expected

Throughout the rest of the day Saturday, we will see mostly sunny skies as temperatures soar into the upper 70's/lower 80's. Thunderstorm chances by the evening hours Saturday have dropped a bit further south with a chance to miss us completely. We will still be watching Hillsdale County for potential to get clipped by some storms during these evening hours anytime around 7/8PM. The marginal risk for severe weather has also dropped further south in northern Indiana and far southwest Michigan.

Sunday will bring renewed chances for thunderstorms with highs continuing into the mid to lower 80's. We will start the day cloudy with chances for a few low impact showers with the main brunt of non-severe storms arriving around 5 PM and tracking further north, possibly only impacting Clinton County.

Fox 47 News Sunday's storm threat currently tracks a bit further north, possibly impacting our most northern neighborhoods in Clinton County

During Sunday, all of our neighborhood swill see breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening hours with gusts out of the south up to 40 mph at time, especially for northern neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Strong winds out of the south Sunday could gust up to 40 mph as we continue to track thunderstorm chances

Our best chances for severe storms arrive Monday evening and taking us into the overnight hours into Tuesday. All impacts are at play including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. We will be watching closely as temperatures Monday warm into the mid to upper 80's with a gradual cool down heading into the midweek period. However, we will still see temperatures next week above 60 degrees for daytime highs and overnight lows above 40 degrees.

Fox 47 News A soggy 7-Day with lots of thunderstorm chances Saturday through Tuesday with well above average temperatures and humid conditions

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