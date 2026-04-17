LANSING, Mich. — Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service Office in northern Indiana confirmed a ninth tornado in the state of Michigan from the 04/14 - 04/15 severe weather event. The tornado has yet to be rated on the EF Scale, but damage was observed south and southeast of Coldwater. We will keep you updated with further updates. The other eight confirmed tornadoes ranged from the strength EF-0 to EF-1.

Fox 47 News Tornado count up at 9 as we await further details on Branch County tornado from early April 15th

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Dense fog to afternoon sun Friday across Mid-Michigan breaking the active wet pattern

A Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect across all of our neighborhoods through 11 AM Friday morning as visibility across our neighborhoods has only been observed at a quarter of a mile or less. Make sure when heading out on the roads this morning to leave some extra time, use your low beams, and to leave some extra distance between cars to get to your destination safely.

Fox 47 News Dense Fog Advisory in effect across all of our neighborhoods through 11 AM Friday with visibility less than a quarter mile

By the afternoon hours, fog will dissipate and surface high pressure will influence our forecast briefly with clearing skies allowing for sunshine and warming temperatures into the mid 70's. We will gradually see wind speeds increase for a breezy end to the day. However, this afternoon will still be a good opportunity to head back outdoors.

Fox 47 News High temperatures today warm into the mid to lower 70's with afternoon sunshine as high pressure briefly influences the forecast

We are still monitoring flooding concerns from all of the showers and storms we've seen this week and a lot of our local river sites in the Lansing area are currently in minor flood stage including the Grand River at Lansing which recently met minor flood stage early Friday morning. Cresting at these sites continue into the weekend with flood warnings across Mid-Michigan ongoing.

Fox 47 News Local river sites in the Lansing area are currently in minor flooding stage with crests still expected into the weekend

Water receding to local river sites will continue as another round of thunderstorms arrives overnight tonight. We are expecting this next round to arrive after midnight at around 1 AM Friday and last through 6 AM Friday with tame showers following through 11 AM Friday.

Fox 47 News Thunderstorms return overnight tonight as early as 1 AM with isolated severe impacts possible

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for isolated severe storms during this time across portions of Eaton County and far west areas of Jackson and Hillsdale counties. Main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, an isolated tornado threat, and heavy rainfall rates.

Fox 47 News Marginal risk for isolated storms exists for portions of Eaton County and far western Jackson and Hillsdale counties during the overnight period

We will gradually cool our temperatures throughout the day Saturday with more sunshine possible in the afternoon. We will dry up Sunday with another warm up and returning precipitation midweek next week.

Fox 47 News We are tracking more thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday as temperatures start to cool down for the weekend. We will start to warm again heading into next week.

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