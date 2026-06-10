LANSING, Mich. — We have a busy forecast today filled with extreme heat and potential for severe storms. However, starting off in the AM hours, we will be watching for some areas of fog now that winds have turned out of the west-northwest. At the top of the 6 AM hour, we were seeing visibility limited to 2 miles in portions of Clinton and Ingham County.

We will be monitoring fog through the morning hours as we should see improvements by the afternoon as the area of low pressure that brought storms and damage yesterday lifts off to the northeast and ushers in some extreme heat for the day today.

High temperatures today could reach the lower 90's Wednesday across Mid-Michigan. Heat Index values are on the verge of mid to upper 90's and triple digits. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Jackson and Hillsdale counties which will go into effect at Noon today. This advisory will last through 8 PM tonight as these are the best areas to see heat index values in the triple digits today. However, for all of our neighbors, limit time outside today and tomorrow as these hot conditions could bring on heat related illness.

Fox 47 News Heat Advisory goes into effect at 12 PM for Jackson and Hillsdale counties and lasts through 8 PM Wednesday evening

Fox 47 News Heat index values could reach the mid to upper 90's today across Mid-Michigan with some areas possibly sneaking into the triple digits

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Daytime extreme heat & evening severe storm potential across Mid-Michigan Wednesday

The potential for severe storms lies during the afternoon hours into the evening hours today where we will be watching the time frame between 4 PM and 12 AM. Scattered thunderstorms could produce severe impacts as much of the area is under a slight risk for scattered severe storms with main impacts being damaging winds up to 60 mph as well as heavy rainfall rates. We could also see some potential hail and we're still not eliminating the chance to see an isolated tornado either.

Fox 47 News We are watching anywhere between 4 PM and 10 PM Wednesday for potential severe impacts within storms as showers and storms could continue through the early Thursday AM hours

Fox 47 News Primary severe threats for Wednesday evening's round of storms includes damaging winds up to 60 mph and heavy rainfall rates

Showers and storms continue into the overnight hours with severe potential diminishing. We will dry up to start the day Thursday as we continue to build instability throughout the day able to fire off more storms during the evening hours Thursday. Timing could shake out a little bit later on Thursday with storms potentially starting as early as 10 PM for the US-127 corridor. We could potentially see these storms progress past midnight into early Friday morning. We will continue to monitor closely.

All severe impacts remain possible Thursday night with damaging wind gusts potentially exceeding 60 mph, especially for areas to the far west.

Fox 47 News Storms Thursday could last into the overnight hours with potential severe impacts including damaging winds over 60 mph

Fox 47 News All severe impacts possible Thursday evening as storms could last into the overnight hours

Friday brings drier conditions with cooling temperatures and more sunshine. We will warm into the 80's on Saturday as another round of storms looks to advance through overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We will be monitoring closely for additional impacts as temperatures turn below average to start the week next week with more storm potential.

Fox 47 News Extreme heat for the next two days across Mid-Michigan as we also track potential severe storms as we get a break heading into the start of the weekend

WATCH BELOW TO SEE HOW THE HEAT INDEX VALUE IS CALCULATED

How is the heat index calculated?

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