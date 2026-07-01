LANSING, Mich. — The Extreme Heat Warning continues across southern Michigan through Thursday evening as we are looking at highs in the mid 90's today. In Lansing, forecast highs sit at 96 degrees, just a degree shy from the 1910 record high of 97 degrees. High humidity will make it uncomfortable outside with heat index values expecting to top out in the triple digits again today.

WSYM Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8:00 PM Thursday.

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Dangerous heat continues with storms on the way beginning Thursday across Mid-Michigan

We will continue to see highs in the 90's through Friday with continued uncomfortable conditions. This trend takes us into the holiday weekend regardless of the cooling air temperatures. Returning thunderstorm chances keeps moisture around which will still allow for high humidity.

Fox 47 News Holding onto moisture making conditions very humid into the holiday weekend even as temperatures start to drop

Multiple atmospheric disturbances allows for returning chances for showers and storms. We remain dry Wednesday with sunny skies, but Thursday brings isolated thunderstorm chances back to the area. The SPC Severe Weather Outlook issued a marginal risk for isolated severe storms Thursday which could occur late in the evening past sunset. Main impacts include damaging wind gusts and potential hail. Early afternoon thunderstorm development with strong winds also exists Thursday given the unstable environment due to this heat and moisture.

Fox 47 News Marginal risk for isolated severe storms Thursday for almost our entire area with damaging winds and hail as main threats

Next best chances for scattered thunderstorms arrives Friday during the evening hours. Some of these storms could turn severe with another marginal risk for isolated severe storms across all of southern Michigan.

Fox 47 News Marginal risk for isolated severe storms exists Friday across all of southern Michigan as t-storm chances continue into the holiday weekend

Fox 47 News Showers and storms return as we head into the back half of the week including the fourth with Friday evening bringing scattered storm chances across the area

Chances for thunderstorms takes us into the holiday weekend and even into the new week Monday. Make sure the umbrella is nearby if you have any outdoor plans this weekend. We are looking to dry up by the time we reach Tuesday of next week.

Fox 47 News Thunderstorms return as we close the week and head into the holiday weekend with severe impacts possible. As extreme heat exits, we will remain uncomfortable with temps in the upper 80's with high humidity.

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