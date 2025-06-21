Dangerous heat continues throughout Mid-Michigan into the new week

LANSING, Mich. — A Heat Advisory is still in effect for all of our neighborhoods with the majority of us continuing this Heat Advisory through 8PM Sunday. An Extreme Heat Watch is still issued for Hillsdale County through Tuesday evening as we continue to deal with dangerous heat.

Fox 47 News Heat Advisory across our neighborhoods through Sunday 8 PM

The overnight hours show little relief from the heat with overnight lows only cooling into the upper 70's. This trend of well above average overnight lows will continue through the first half of next week. Wind gusts near 25 mph are also possible in the overnight hours tonight as strong southwesterly flow persists.

We do have a thunderstorm chance in the early morning hours for Sunday as storms develop along a stalled front in the Upper Peninsula. These storms could potentially make their way south and clip our most northern neighborhoods in Clinton County. Timing shakes out to 5AM to 8AM Sunday morning with strong winds and small hail possible.

Fox 47 News Sunday morning brings a chance for thunderstorms with some possible strong winds and small hail from 5AM to 8AM

Sunday's air temperatures will rise into the mid 90's with heat index values in the late afternoon possibly reaching the triple digits. It is urged for those to limit time outside during this heat as well as refrain from any strenuous outdoor activity that could lead to health concerns.

Fox 47 News Heat index values in the triple digits Sunday

LEARN MORE ABOUT HEAT AND HEALTH CONCERNS BELOW

The difference between heat exhaustion and stroke

In Lansing, we have a chance to meet the record daytime high temperature for Sunday, June 22nd. The last this high temp record was met back in 1894 at 95 degrees. We will be watching carefully as we could break this record given the correct conditions and plentiful sunshine.

Fox 47 News Nearing the Lansing high temperature record for June 22nd

Elevated dew points and air temperature in the 90's will continue through the first half of the week as shower and thunderstorm chances return Tuesday and last through the rest of next week. It is still too early to talk details but we will be watching closely.

Fox 47 News Continuing with dangerous heat through the first half of next week with shower and storm potential returning

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook