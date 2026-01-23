LANSING, Mich. — We are tracking dangerous cold across our neighborhoods Friday morning with impacts such as frostbite possible. The Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Ingham, Eaton, Jackson, and Hillsdale where we could see wind chills drop to 25 below zero this morning. Clinton Co. is under an Extreme Cold Warning along with Ionia Co. where wind chills could drop to 30 below zero. These alerts are set to expire at 11 AM Saturday as we continue with extreme cold throughout the day today.

Dangerous cold starts Friday across Mid-Michigan with present frostbite concerns

The worst of the cold will occur this morning with strong winds aiding in dropping wind chills down to 25 to 30 below zero. If outside for 30 minutes with exposed skin, frostbite will be likely in these conditions. Make sure, if heading out the door today, to cover as much skin as possible. Temperatures will gradually cool today and possibly drop below zero degrees. The good news is that winds will die down later this afternoon into the overnight hours.

Lingering winds still could drop wind chills down to 20 below zero later Friday evening at around 9/10 PM. If you have any plans for later this evening, again, make sure to cover as much skin as possible with frostbite concerns still lingering.

By Saturday morning, winds will have died down where we will still see feels like temps below zero degrees. However, the risk for frostbite will be lessened compared to today. Make sure to keep staying warm however, as alerts are set to expire across our neighborhoods at 11 AM Saturday.

We will be turning our attention back to snowfall once we reach Sunday as snow moves into our neighborhoods Sunday morning out of the south with accumulations possible for our neighborhoods.

Snowfall will first fall in Hilllsdale and track north across our neighborhoods throughout the day and even into the evening hours. Snow is expected to stop by Monday morning, but we could see issued withe the Sunday morning and evening commute as well as the Monday morning commute.

Most neighborhoods south of I-96 could see up to 4" or possibly more with this snowfall with Clinton Co. and northern Eaton Co. only looking to see up to 2" of snowfall. We could still see some changes to this forecast and will be watching closely.

Snowfall and chilly conditions will continue through most of next week with a dry up expected by next Thursday. The warmest temperature forecast is only at 18 degrees on Tuesday which means we could see continues slick spots on roadways as salt becomes less effective for curing roads once temps drop below 20 degrees.

