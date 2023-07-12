Daily chances for showers and storms into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — After Wednesday's heavy rainfall, more can be expected starting Friday and lasting every day into next week. Nothing will be quite as heavy, but it's important to keep an umbrella handy just in case!

Tonight: Storms exit with fog developing. Low 59.

Thursday: Morning fog with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 79.

Friday: Isolated afternoon showers and storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High 84.

Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers and storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High 84.

Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers and storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High 83.

