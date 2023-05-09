Cranking up the heat in your neighborhood through the week

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures continue to rise even more over the next two days. Expect widespread 80 degree reading for the day Thursday. Average highs are in the upper 60s for mid-May around Michigan.

Tonight: Clear. Low 48.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 77.

Thursday: Sunny. High 80.

Friday: Chance of showers and storms. High 76.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 76.

Sunday: Mother's Day. Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 67.

