Cooling down across Mid-Michigan Wednesday with another warm up on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Across most of our neighborhoods Tuesday, temperatures were able to exceed meet or exceed 40 degrees. This includes Lansing which hasn't seen temperatures in the 40's since January 14th of this year.
As the clipper system tracks off to the east, we will be cooling down across our neighborhoods with temperatures in the upper 20's/lower 30's. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day are expected with a small chance to see some flurries during the morning commute with winds out of the northwest. No major accumulations or disruptions to the morning commute are expected.
Today, winds will continue out of the northwest allowing for cooler air to make its way into our neighborhoods with gusts up to 30 mph. This will drop feels like temperatures down into the mid to upper teens during the daytime hours today. We will see winds weaken Thursday as surface high pressure advances into the region bringing dry, tame conditions.
With this influence of high pressure moving in, we will also see temperatures warm with winds turning back out of the south. Friday, highs will return to the mid to upper 30's which will lead into Valentine's Day with highs in the upper 30's, possibly reaching 40 degrees. Both days bring pleasant, partly cloudy skies.
Sunday's chance for rain and snow has still lost a lot of steam as the system tracks south and away from our neighborhoods. There still, however, remains a chance to see our southern neighborhoods get clipped with some possible rain and snow as temperatures hover around freezing. We will continue to monitor closely.
