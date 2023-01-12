Cooler with sunshine into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures cool down, but some sunshine comes out into the weekend! Expect temperatures to warm up after into next week with some unprecedented warmth for January.

Tonight expect lows falling into the upper 20s with cloudy skies. Winds will remain north at 10-20 mph through the night and into Friday. This will put wind chill values in the 20 degree range.

Friday the wind will slowly ease back as we progress through the day. We'll have clouds for the most part with some clearing in the late afternoon. This late sunshine will hopefully boost us up to about 30 degrees for highs.

Saturday wind die down and sunshine prevails!! Make plans to head outdoors because even though it's 34 degrees, it shouldn't feel bad at all.

Sunday we'll return to the 40s for highs with some clouds moving back in.

40s and rain are on tap for MLK Day on Monday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook