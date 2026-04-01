LANSING, Mich. — We are beginning April with cooler conditions now that the frontal passage from yesterday has advanced south of the state. Temperatures this morning have dropped into the 30's with feels like temperatures hovering around and just below freezing. A jacket will be needed when stepping out the door today.

Winds remain strong today with gusts ranging from 20-25 mph and a few isolated 30 mph gusts possible as well. This will aid in keeping feels like temperatures in the 30's even into the afternoon hours. These cool conditions won't last long as southerly winds return to our forecast beginning Thursday.

Fox 47 News Feeling a bit chillier across our neighborhoods Wednesday as winds could potentially gust up to 30 mph

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Cooler today across Mid-Michigan with continued shower chances for south neighborhoods

Even though the cold front has advanced south of the state doesn't mean our most southern neighborhoods won't see any rain today. Chances for tame rain showers exist anywhere south of the I-94 corridor today in southern Jackson County and Hillsdale County. These showers could last from 10 AM to 4 PM today with no severe impacts possible other than some isolated steady rainfall rates.

Fox 47 News Tame showers continue for neighborhoods south of the I-94 corridor early this afternoon

Heading into the overnight hours, a warm frontal passage will advance through our neighborhoods driving renewed shower potential into the early morning hours Thursday where an umbrella might be needed when stepping out the door. Originally we were forecasting chances for some wintry mix in the form of freezing rain, however, a lot of this wintry mix potential lies further north and west of our neighborhoods. We still have a small chance to possibly see some mixing as temperatures overnight fall near and just above freezing, however, the main precipitation type looks to be rain from 5 AM to 11 AM with steady rainfall rates possible.

Fox 47 News Scattered severe storms possible across all of our neighborhoods beginning Thursday afternoon with damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible

Thursday afternoon brings the chances for scattered severe storms. We missed out on the brunt of severe impacts Tuesday, but with winds turning out of the south following the round of Thursday morning rain, moisture and warming temperatures will allow for an unstable air mass with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Isolated storms could pop up during the mid afternoon hours as we await and incoming cold front. These storms could turn severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two possible. Have a way to get alerts Thursday as we continue to track the severe threat.

The Storm Prediction Center continues the slight risk for scattered severe storms across all of our neighborhoods and the frontal passage will arrive late in the evening with additional showers and storms advancing through around 1 AM Friday.

Fox 47 News Thunderstorms return to our neighborhoods Thursday afternoon with severe impacts possible

Friday brings potential for a few rain showers with no major impacts with more storm potential for Saturday with temperatures remaining in the upper 60's, close to 70. Easter Sunday still brings chances for AM rain and snow with cooling temperatures into the mid to upper 40's. Chances for rain and snow continue into early next week with overnight lows continuing to stay below freezing.

Fox 47 News Temperatures soar close to 70 degrees Thursday with renewed potential for severe thunderstorms with soggy conditions continuing into the weekend. Easter brings cooler temperatures and chances for rain and snow.

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