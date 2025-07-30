LANSING, Mich. — The period of extreme heat and humid conditions has come to an end today. A passing cold front will allow our temperatures to drop to the mid to lower 80's today across much of Mid-Michigan. This is right around where we should be for this time of year for daytime highs.

Dew points will drop to the mid to upper 60's today with muggy conditions still expected. However, this will stiff feel more comfortable than how we have been feeling since last week. By the time showers and storms end Thursday, dew points will drop to the upper 50's/lower 60's with comfortable conditions favored.



Cooler in Mid-Michigan today with heavy rainfall possible this evening and overnight

However, attention shifts to our next round of showers and storms that will impact our neighborhoods starting as early as this afternoon.

The cold frontal passage that is aiding in cooling us down will also allow for a few mid level disturbances to advance through Mid-Michigan driving a round of showers through our neighborhoods. Timing starts as early as 4 PM this afternoon and is expected to last overnight and into Thursday morning with lingering showers possible through around noon Thursday.

We could see these showers produce heavy rainfall rates through the overnight hours into Thursday

Thunderstorms developing this evening and tonight are not expected to turn severe. The main impact we are watching for is heavy precipitation rates. The heaviest rain looks to fall past midnight tonight. Neighborhoods south of Clinton County could see over one inch of rainfall with areas south of I-94 potentially seeing over 1.5" of rainfall.

Thunderstorms past midnight should stay non severe with main impacts including heavy rainfall rates

The Thursday morning commute could see some disruptions from localized flooding in low lying areas as well as poor drainage areas. Make sure to stay weather aware when driving through heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall from Wednesday to Thursday could produce heavy rainfall rates that could lead to localized flooding concerns

Once we reach Thursday afternoon, high pressure from the north will build into the region and help dry us up and clear our skies. This will allow for some nice, comfortable summer conditions for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures look to range in the mid to upper 70's.

Temps cool in Mid-Michigan with excellent summer weather arriving just in time for the weekend

