Cooler but calm in Michigan until next week

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures fall but so do the winds into the weekend. This should help greatly with power restoration efforts across the state of Michigan following the catastrophic ice storm that came through.

Tonight - Winds decrease to 5mph out of the northwest with lows in the lower 10s.

Friday - Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 26. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy with a high of 34.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy with a high of 39.

Monday - Rain moves in by the afternoon with a high of 45 degrees. Ice possible far north of our area.

