LANSING, Mich. — Showers and storms yesterday were more focused over in the Metro Detroit area, but began in our southern neighborhoods of Jackson and Hillsdale. These areas saw the most rainfall Tuesday with not as many impacts that winds on Monday brought.

Now that the cold front has advanced through the state, temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs reaching the mid to lower 60's. This is a bit below average for this time of year, but still comfortable as dry air also ushers in post cold front.

Fox 47 News Temperatures only warm to the mid to lower 60's Wednesday with cloudy skies hanging around

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Cooler and drier across Mid-Michigan Wednesday with cloud cover sticking around

The center of high pressure builds into the northern part of the state where much of our area will still hold on to cloud cover for the majority of the day with a chance to see a peak of sunshine in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Fox 47 News Cloud cover sticks around through the mid afternoon hours with some sunshine possible to close Wednesday

Winds remain weak today with gusts only reaching the mid teens. This makes it a good day to get outside and take a run or walk the dog. No major impacts to after school activities are expected. We have better chances to see some sunshine Thursday with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours.

Precipitation chances return late Friday and lasting through the overnight hours into Saturday where we will also be tracking chances for thunderstorms. Breezy conditions will return Friday with gusts up to 30 mph ahead of these tame late in the day showers.

Fox 47 News Ahead of late Friday showers, winds will strengthen during the day with gusts up to 30 mph

Thunderstorm chances last into Memorial Day with a mix of some sunshine as well. We could still see some changes for the holiday forecast and will keep you updated. Temperatures will be on the rise with 70 degree days returning Sunday and possibly back in the 80's on Tuesday.

Fox 47 News Midweek brings cooler conditions with some more sunshine possible Thursday as we continue to track potential showers and storms for the holiday weekend

Have a great weather picture or video to share? Send it our way and we may feature it on-air or online!