Cooler air moves in for the weekend with small snow chances

LANSING, Mich. — Snow totals will be light but enough to put you in the holiday spirit. Most areas will only see a trace to about an inch over Saturday and Sunday. We're watching the chance for more into next week.

Tonight isolated snow showers move out with mostly cloudy skies behind them. Lows fall to around 26 degrees with a southwest wind around 10mph. Wind chill values will be in the upper 10s into Saturday morning.

Saturday itself will feature a few on/off snow showers at times from lake effect. This is when most of the FOX47 viewing area could see around an inch of accumulation. Road might slick in some spots so please be careful. High temperatures warm to around 31 degrees.

Sunday we'll have some flurries with overcast skies. Highs will only be in the upper 20s to about 30. Winds will increase to 15-25mph out of the west. That'll drop our wind chill values to near 10 degrees through most of the day.

Monday we'll be quieter with highs in the upper 20s.

