Cool Friday before a very sunny weekend arrives

LANSING, Mich. — A few isolated snow showers can be expected with highs in the 30s Friday. For the weekend the skies will open up allowing tons of sunshine to beam down. Highs warm into the 40s.

Expect a few isolated snow showers overnight with lows down to about 31 degrees. Icing may take place on bridges / overpasses but that will be very localized.

Friday we won't warm up much at all because of our strong northwest winds. Expect highs to be about 33 degrees with a wind chill near 20 as winds gust to 25mph through the afternoon.

Saturday sunshine comes back out with a high near 40 degrees. We'll be over 45 degrees with sunshine on Sunday.

Some rain with highs near 50 move in next week.

