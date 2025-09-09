LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures this morning are a bit warmer than yesterday as we continue to warm across our neighborhoods. You may still need a light jacket if heading out in the morning hours and we will continue this trend with lows in the lower 50's through Friday morning.

Continuing to warm in Mid-Michigan with dry conditions remaining

Daytime highs are expected to warm in the mid 70's today. We can expect to see intervals of sunshine and clouds today. We are expected to stay dry.

Fox 47 News Temps warm into the mid 70's today across our neighborhoods

This cloud cover comes from the center of surface high pressure tracking further east and away from Michigan. The weakening warm front will advance through the region, bringing only cloud cover as the ridging pattern keeps us dry through the work week.

Fox 47 News Warm frontal boundary brings cloud cover to our neighborhoods

Partly cloudy skies continue through Wednesday as high temps flirt with 80 degrees. We have better chances of warming into the 80's beginning Thursday through Saturday. Chances for showers arrive early Saturday and could potentially last through the afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder possible. We will be watching for any changes we might see to the evolution and timing of this upcoming system.

Fox 47 News Continuing to stay dry with more cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday

