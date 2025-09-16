Continuing to feel like summer across Mid-Michigan with highs in the 80's

LANSING, Mich. — An upper level ridging pattern paired with surface high pressure keeps the forecast across much of Michigan tame with lots of sunshine and temps well above average. Similar to yesterday, we can expect high temps across our neighborhoods today to reach the mid to lower 80's.
WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW
Sunshine continues through Thursday as a weak cold front will advance through the state Thursday evening into Friday morning. Due to the dry air currently in place across our neighborhoods, rainfall with this passing cold front will be unlikely. However, we could see temps high temps drop as well as more cloud cover filtering in Friday.
We are expected to stay dry through the rest of the work week with the ridging pattern in place. An incoming shortwave trough looks to break our pattern this weekend and possibly bring the return of showers as early as Saturday evening. Stray thunderstorms are possible with present instability Sunday and into the new week Monday. We will continue to monitor the evolution of these showers as we are not expecting any major impacts.
Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app
You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.