Coldest air since early May means lows in the 30s are coming to mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Cold air continues to pour in from Canada all the way until Friday morning. Lows will head down into the upper 30s with some areas of patchy frost possible. Yeah, frost.

Tonight we'll feel the cooler air arrive with a stiff breeze out of the northwest. Heading out the door tomorrow will certainly require the jacket or sweatshirt. However, it's the first day of fall! Right on time. We'll have a decent amount of cloud cover through the day with a few isolated rain showers possible. Expect wind to increase and gust over 30mph by the afternoon.

Winds subside and go calm as skies clear Thursday night. High pressure moves directly overhead into Friday am. This is the perfect set up for temperatures to bottom out. Expect upper 30s by Friday morning with some very localized areas having frost possible. We'll likely see frost advisories up north.

Friday will be gorgeous despite the cold start. Highs warm into the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies. More clouds come in by the evening, but winds will be light. It's sweater weather for Friday night football!

Saturday and Sunday we'll have a few intermittent showers with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be gusty as well with some cloud cover.

