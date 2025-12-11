Colder temperatures and more snow is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday:

We’ll see isolated snow showers pop up from time to time, but most of the day is dry with partly sunny skies. Colder air continues to push in behind a passing cold front, and that’s going to set us up for several colder days in a row. Today’s high reaches about 26 degrees, and we drop to around 12 tonight.

Friday:

Things become a little more active again. A shortwave slides in late in the day and continues into early Saturday. It pulls colder air over Lake Michigan and adds a bit more low-level moisture, so lake-enhanced snow showers become more likely, especially west of Lansing.

This is not a big storm, but it is enough to bring light snow back into the picture.

Friday Night into Saturday:

This shortwave gives us our best chance of measurable snow.

The setup is interesting with cold air aloft and some lake instability, which helps the lakeshore areas. They may pick up one to three inches, maybe a touch more if a band drifts inland. Around Lansing, totals stay light, but you will see flakes.

Even with the snow, the bigger headline is the cold.

Saturday:

This is the day you feel the Arctic air. Highs only top out in the teens. Overnight lows fall into the single digits, and a few spots could slip just below zero. Wind chills stay in the single digits above or below zero most of the day. It is a day when the cold hits you immediately.

Sunday:

Partly sunny but still cold. Highs only reach the low twenties. Lows drop back near three degrees Sunday night.

Monday:

Similar story. Cold, quiet, and winter firmly in place. But the pattern does start to turn as we move into next week.

Early Next Week – Warming Trend:

Temperatures climb above freezing by Wednesday and Thursday, which will feel like a break after several cold days. However, there is a catch. A few disturbances move through during that warmup. If any arrive while ground temperatures are still cold, we may have to watch for a freezing rain setup. The timing will determine how that plays out.

