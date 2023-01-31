Cold with some sun until a small snow chance Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — After a brief warm-up more cold is on the way. Expect highs on Friday to be about 20 degrees below average before surging above average again by the latter part of the weekend.

Tonight we'll be a bit warmer with lows only falling into the single digits. Winds will be southwest at 5-15mph so wind chill values will be in the single digits below zero.

Wednesday the wind picks up from the southwest to 15-20mph during the afternoon. Even though highs warm into the middle 20s, the wind chill will still be in the 10s through the day. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds as well.

Expect sunshine to start us off on Thursday with a high near 31 in the afternoon. Late in the afternoon clouds roll back in with some quick snow showers during the evening commute.

Those snow showers are along a cold front that takes us down to a high of only 12 degrees on Friday. Wind chills will be subzero all day long.

