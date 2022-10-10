Cold, windy, and rainy fall pattern coming to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — After one more nice day Tuesday rain, wind, and cold rules the weather pattern going forward. Lots of leaves will fall in the next week. Peak fall color is gorgeous, but most likely brief this year!

Tonight we'll have winds increase to 10-15mph out of the southwest. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s for lows with mostly clear skies.

After a sunny start to our Tuesday, more clouds will start to move in during the afternoon. Eventually rain showers will arrive by sunset. Highs will be great! Expect them to reach the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon.

Some rain Wednesday morning and evening could be heavy. This might slow down both commutes. Winds will gust over 40-45mph through the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Some area will pick up an inch of rainfall.

Thursday a few showers are possible with strong winds out of the west and very cool temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Friday might be cold enough in the morning for a few wet snowflakes to mix in with the rain. It's a brief window of opportunity in the morning then just rain for the rest of the day.

We'll stay rather soggy until the weekend.

