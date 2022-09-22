Cold, wet, windy and dreary start to fall in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — It will be downright cold overnight with lows in the upper 30s! Some areas could get as cold as 35-36 degrees by Friday morning. Skies will be clear with light winds and an airmass directly from northern Canada will be overhead.

Friday itself will not be bad. We'll warm up nicely into the middle 60s with sunshine and light winds. Friday night football games will feature a few clouds rolling in, but quiet weather!

Saturday we'll have some scattered rain in the morning. By the afternoon we're left clouds and a few isolated showers. Not everyone will see rain during the latter half of the day. Plans outside won't be ruined, but the weather could certainly be a little better.

Sunday we'll have a more steady rain through the day with highs in the lower 60s.

Rain lasts through the middle of next week with increasing winds and highs in the upper 50s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook