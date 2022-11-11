Cold weekend for Spartan Football, snowy week ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s for the State game against Rutgers. We could be talking our first accumulating snow of the year by Tuesday. What a slap in the face after a 76 degree day on Thursday!

Tonight we'll continue to cool off down to around the freezing mark. Clouds will thicken up and a sprinkle or flurry is possible. Winds will remain northwest at 10-15mph.

Heading into Saturday, expect a high of only about 39-40 degrees. Winds will remain about 10-15 mph so wind chill values will be near freezing most of the day. Cold weather for the noon game against Rutgers! Skies will be cloudy with a small chance of a sprinkle or flurry.

Sunday the threat of snow flurries continues as lake effect buries the west side of the state. Wind chill values Sunday morning could be as cold as 15 degrees. Air temperatures will only reach 36 Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be pleasant relatively speaking. A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 37.

Tuesday into Wednesday some snow could heading our way. Most models are in agreement for a light accumulation with highs about 32-34 degrees.

We'll watch it closely!

